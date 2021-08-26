JBC Is Hiring A Director of Fashion & Lifestyle In New York, NY Or Los Angeles

Eight years ago, Jennifer Bett Meyer and Melissa Duren Conner identified a gap in their field of media relations — and acted on it. In 2014, JBC was born in New York City with the mission of creating a more thoughtful approach to public relations, and today, it has made good on that initial vision. Now with offices in New York City and Los Angeles, JBC has since grown into the premier media relations agency for fast-growing, venture-backed startups in industries spanning fashion and beauty, health and well-being, food and beverage, technology, social impact, home and more.

JBC is an agency of humans. We work in media relations because we're people's people, and we love to collaborate with our brand partners as they achieve your goals. We build meaningful relationships with our partners on the pillars of transparency and honesty, working to secure market share and a defining foothold within our brands’ respective categories.

Position Overview:

In this role, you’ll manage and execute day-to-day public relations efforts as well as manage client expectations. Senior-level staff also act as a cheerleader for the agency -- suggesting new initiatives for team building, keeping a positive work environment, and mentor junior staff -- and have developed strong relationships with both media and clients.

With a roster of dynamic venture-backed brands, you will help craft messaging, and leverage media relationships to create compelling narratives that support your client’s vision and mission.

The Director of Fashion & Lifestyle should have proficiency in consumer brand storytelling. The ideal candidate also has strong relationships with fashion, retail and parent’s interests media across national and regional (primarily New York and Los Angeles) business and consumer press.

Responsibilities:



● Developing PR strategies and dynamic pitches to meet client objectives and goals; Goes above and beyond traditional pitching efforts to suggest interesting media activations to support brand objectives

● Strategic planning and execution of outreach plan with little to no changes from VP and/or Managing Director

● Ensure all teams are meeting client goals and objectives; keep teams on track

● Pitching and securing feature stories, brand stories, etc. on national and regional level across online, print, broadcast and podcast media

● Updating all client materials and other written materials

● Drafting of press releases as necessary

● Monthly client reporting

● Communicating with clients regularly via email, phone and in person and building strong relationships with clients

● Communicating daily with high-level editors/media

● Managing and mentoring junior-level staff

Position Reports to: Vice President of Fashion Division

About You:



● Bachelor’s degree

● 6+ years of PR experience with significant agency experience

● Naturally proactive, with outstanding attention to detail and meticulous organizational skills

● A people person, skilled at building and nurturing relationships, with proven experience in supportive team management and mentorship

● A strong editorial network of fashion and business editors and writers

● Skilled writer and communicator

● Ability to both balance many priorities and act resourcefully, all while maintaining a positive attitude