Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jennifer Aniston in a Minimal Black Gown

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Do you ever sit around looking at celebrity red-carpet photos from fancy events and think about what you would wear if you ever got invited to that event, even though the chances of that ever happening are slim to none? Well, I do, and despite being entirely made up in my own head, the prospect stresses me out a little. (Am I ok?)

For a less formal event like, say, a premiere, I imagine I'd have no problem finding a chic cocktail dress (or even a cool suit) to wear, but an event requiring a literal gown? I'd be lost. I have no opposition to dressing up, but rarely do I see a gown and think, 'That's me' — until I saw this photo of Jennifer Aniston at the 10th Annual Fire and Ice Ball in 2000, that is, wearing the most perfectly minimal, strappy, black, floor-length dress.

No offense to her former co-stars Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, but Aniston looks so much cooler than them, right? Photo: Ke.Mazur/WireImage

It's so simple, but the fabric and fit elevate it from beachy slip dress to red-carpet gown. The diamond necklace and satin purse also help, but I love that Aniston didn't feel the need to overdo it on the hair and makeup. She looks relaxed and comfortable, while also being just the right amount of chic-and-fancy: exactly the vibe I'm trying to create at my own fictional formal engagements.

Below, shop a few pieces inspired by this look that I might pick up if I'm ever invited somewhere fancy:

