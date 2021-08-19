Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jennifer Coolidge Making Moss Green Look Chic

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Did you also spend the last six weeks obsessing over HBO Max's "The White Lotus?" If so, I assume you, too, were delighted every time caftan-wearing nutcase Tanya, portrayed perfectly by Jennifer Coolidge, appeared on screen. Sure, it's cool that the show is getting a second season, but is it so much to ask for an entirely new spinoff set in an alternate universe where she and Belinda actually do open a wellness center together? I digress...

Like many of her characters (see also: "purse party" host Victoria on "Sex and the City"), Coolidge seems to have a penchant for glamorous, statement-making outfits herself. Case in point: the formfitting metallic moss green dress she wore to the New York premiere of "Like a Boss" in January of 2020 — created by Christian Siriano, whom she took as her date.

It's a tough color to pull off, and could have wound up looking too... for lack of a better term, frog-like? But Coolidge has the charisma to pull it off. Plus, the dress fits her so well, and the tonal, '60s-inspired styling is just right, making for a look that was utterly charming, fun and a little seductive.

If you're also feeling green, check out the dresses in the gallery below.

