'Allure' Names Jessica Cruel Editor-in-Chief

Photo: Courtesy of Condé Nast

Another new name has reached the top of a Condé Nast masthead.

The publisher announced Tuesday that it has appointed Jessica Cruel editor-in-chief of its beauty title, Allure. Cruel has been at the magazine since 2019, most recently in the role of content director. She worked under Michelle Lee, who announced in June that she would be leaving the magazine to join Netflix. Cruel will officially take the reins Sept. 8.

"As a long-time beauty editor, working at Allure is a dream. It has always served as an unparalleled source of beauty journalism, as well as my personal moodboard and shopping guide," Cruel said, in a statement. "I am thrilled to shepherd Allure through the next chapter — one focused on making industry-wide impact, spotlighting the many communities that use beauty as a form of self-expression, and celebrating how these practices connect us all."

Photo: Adrienne Raquel/Courtesy of Allure

Cruel already has a strong list of accomplishments under her belt from the past couple of years, including spearheading the launch of The Melanin Edit, a new Allure platform exploring all things relating to Black beauty, skin care and wellness. Her role has involved developing content across all forms of media — print, digital, video, a podcast, a subscription box — making her the sort of well-rounded leader that a glossy editor-in-chief role requires these days, especially a title that's expanding in many different ways, including opening a store.

"I am so thrilled that Jessica is Allure's new editor-in-chief," Anna Wintour, global editorial director, Vogue, and chief content officer, Condé Nast, said. "It is no small feat to follow in Michelle Lee's footsteps, but I have no doubt that Jessica can do just that — she is a natural leader and a brilliant journalist, and she exudes a positive energy that is felt by all those lucky enough to work with her."

Before joining Allure as its features director, Cruel was deputy beauty director at Refinery29; she's also worked at Self, PopSugar, and New York magazine.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.