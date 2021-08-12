Great Outfits in Fashion History: Katie Holmes Does Y2K Minimalism in Calvin Klein

Photo: Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Y2K style is not exactly associated with minimalism, but leave it to Calvin Klein to smartly carry the previous decade's sartorial simplicity into the new millennium. And who better than a fresh-faced, "Dawson's Creek"-era Katie Holmes to take this aesthetic out into the world?

I've been thinking about this look, which Holmes wore to the "X-Men" New York premiere in July of 2000, for a while, and debated whether it was interesting enough to write about, even though it's very much up my alley. Then, the other day I saw a Tweet by @TheKimbino highlighting the look, and its provenance: Calvin Klein's Spring 2000 collection.

The collection is Klein at his best — the fashion equivalent of a "no skips" album. It also features the whitest, most homogenous casting I've ever seen, and while we should definitely leave that lack of diversity in the past, there's nary a look that I wouldn't happily wear today.

Holmes' snakeskin skirt is one of the bolder pieces in the line, and while I'd forgo the exotic material, I love the length, the shape and I'm even kinda into the low rise (oh god, did just say that?). Meanwhile, the white baby tee honors the minimalist aesthetic while adding a modern, youthful, casual touch. The delicate black watch and barely-there strappy sandals act as the perfect unfussy accessories.

I'm now on the hunt for skirts with a similar silhouette to pair with my many white T-shirts. Shop a few in the gallery below.

