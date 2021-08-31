Great Outfits in Fashion History: Keira Knightley as a Rodarte Punk Ballerina

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It would be hard to overstate how important Keira Knightley's red carpet style was to me throughout the aughts. She dressed exactly how I thought I would if I were famous: fashion-forward and feminine, leaning towards dreamy details like floaty pleats and feather-light chiffons.

Particularly formative in my mind was this Rodarte dress Knightley wore to the 2007 Los Angeles premiere of "Atonement." It's from the brand's Spring 2008 collection, rendered in shades of peachy pinks, with a ballet-inspired silhouette toughened up by an almost degraded finish at the skirt and winding vines that snake around the bust and drape down the back.

Knightley smartly finishes the look with a more substantial pair of heels — though I do miss the sharp studded Louboutins originally styled with the collection on the runway — and a sculptural ring as thick as those enviable bangs. It's all very ballerina-goes-punk.

You could scrounge for old Rodarte on eBay, but you could also shop ballet-inspired picks available now — it's on trend, you know.

