August 31, 2021
16 Labor Day Deals on Fall Essentials to Shop This Weekend
Publish date:

16 Labor Day Deals on Fall Essentials to Shop This Weekend

Sales on transitional jackets and layering basics ahead.
Author:

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sales on transitional jackets and layering basics ahead.

This summer went by in the blink of an eye, and now we're left with one final sun-soaked long weekend before we swap out our wardrobes. While some plan on spending the Labor Day holiday grilling and chilling, others — the deal-seeking set — are planning our sales attack. 

For the shoppers out there, we've compiled a hefty list of sales so you can spend less time searching and more time spending, and hopefully taking in the season's final moments of rosé-infused bliss. We may be sad to put beach days behind us, but nothing cures fall blues better than a package containing an end-of-summer steal with your name on it. Ahead, click through our favorite discounted fall essentials, from cold weather-ready footwear to transitional jackets and layering basics. Happy shopping, and stay tuned for more Labor Day sales roundups.

good american dress
sanctuary dress
ettica
16
Gallery
16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

memorial-day-sales-2021-1
Shopping

26 Memorial Day Deals on Summer Essentials to Shop This Weekend

Sales on sweet flowy maxidresses and pleated miniskirts ahead.

labor-day-sales-2019
Shopping

189 Labor Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

See you later, summer!

labor-day-sales-2020
Shopping

165+ Labor Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

See you later, summer!

memorial-day-sales-2021-loungewear-sleepwear
Shopping

19 Memorial Day Deals on Lounging Essentials to Shop This Weekend

All-day comfort on a budget.