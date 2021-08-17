Linda Gaunt Communications Is Hiring A Senior Account Manager In New York, NY

Linda Gaunt Communications is seeking a Senior Account Manager with a minimum of 3 years of agency or in-house public relations experience. The role will be primarily working on women’s and men’s RTW, accessories, hospitality, technology and lifestyle brands.

About LGC

Linda Gaunt Communications is a leading integrated marketing and communications agency headquartered in New York City. As dedicated partners and compelling storytellers, LGC looks at businesses holistically and methodically, positioning brands to spark conversations, drive culture and inspire consumers.

Known for fostering long-term relationships, our team of seasoned professionals has a wealth of expertise shaping brands from the inside out. LGC hand-selects people and brands they believe in, touching a broad range of sectors including fashion, luxury, lifestyle, sustainability, beauty and hospitality.

Senior Account Manager

Requirements and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Serve as the day to day client contact and manage strategy execution

Conduct branding and strategy development, and regularly craft story ideas, creative pitches and influencer partnerships

Develop interview responses, press releases, talking points, and more

Proven ability to place founder, news, and product stories in both national and regional media

Interface with the media, influencers, and celebrity stylists daily to develop, enhance and maintain relationships

Create and update media lists with minimal review or directive needed

Coordinate strategy/logistics/execution for digital and physical activations to support brand initiatives

Mentor and supervise account coordinator and interns as applicable

Accountable for creating a successful working relationship and dialogue with colleagues, clients, and agency partners

Skills

3 years PR experience, working within the fashion industry on either the agency or client side

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Experience working with brands on both a national and regional level

Established market level media relationships

Strategic thinker and team player with the ability to multi-task and reprioritize quickly

Interested applicants should email their resume to maggie@lindagaunt.com