Linda Gaunt Communications Is Hiring A Senior Account Manager In New York, NY
About LGC
Linda Gaunt Communications is a leading integrated marketing and communications agency headquartered in New York City. As dedicated partners and compelling storytellers, LGC looks at businesses holistically and methodically, positioning brands to spark conversations, drive culture and inspire consumers.
Known for fostering long-term relationships, our team of seasoned professionals has a wealth of expertise shaping brands from the inside out. LGC hand-selects people and brands they believe in, touching a broad range of sectors including fashion, luxury, lifestyle, sustainability, beauty and hospitality.
Senior Account Manager
Requirements and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Serve as the day to day client contact and manage strategy execution
- Conduct branding and strategy development, and regularly craft story ideas, creative pitches and influencer partnerships
- Develop interview responses, press releases, talking points, and more
- Proven ability to place founder, news, and product stories in both national and regional media
- Interface with the media, influencers, and celebrity stylists daily to develop, enhance and maintain relationships
- Create and update media lists with minimal review or directive needed
- Coordinate strategy/logistics/execution for digital and physical activations to support brand initiatives
- Mentor and supervise account coordinator and interns as applicable
- Accountable for creating a successful working relationship and dialogue with colleagues, clients, and agency partners
Skills
- 3 years PR experience, working within the fashion industry on either the agency or client side
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Experience working with brands on both a national and regional level
- Established market level media relationships
- Strategic thinker and team player with the ability to multi-task and reprioritize quickly
Interested applicants should email their resume to maggie@lindagaunt.com