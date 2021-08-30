Must Read: Lindsay Peoples Wagner Shares Her Vision for The Cut, What's on the Agenda for Fashion Lobbyists

Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Lindsay Peoples Wagner lays out her vision for The Cut

Since stepping into her role as editor-in-chief of The Cut earlier this year, Lindsay Peoples Wagner has made it clear that she wants to use her new platform to highlight difficult discussions about the industry's shortcomings around race. We were given a first taste of her agenda in her editor's letter for the fall fashion issue, which critiques the industry's surface-level attempts to apologize for a history of exclusivity. Other features that demonstrate her promise to make the vertical more inclusive include a profile of Naomi Campbell by Michaela Angela Davis, an anthology of Black supermodels by Jason Campbell and an exploration of the past and future of American fashion by Cathy Horyn. {Business of Fashion}

What's on the agenda for fashion lobbyists

With fashion facing supply chain troubles, the industry's Washington contingent has its focus fixed on the mega infrastructure bill working its way through Congress. The bill has the potential to bring $16 billion to upgrade ports, as well as bridges and roads. In a piece for WWD, Evan Clark takes a look at what lobbyists are doing to help make it easier to move goods around the country in the future. {WWD}

Hermès to launch nail polish

Following the successful launches of lipstick and blush last year, Hermès is ready to beautify our fingers and toes with a 24-shade nail-care line. The collection, which will be available in time for a fall manicure on Oct. 15, includes a base and top coat, plus hand care and tools like nail brushes that nod to the brand's equestrian heritage. {Elle}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.