August 25, 2021
Lindsey Media Is Hiring NYFW Freelancers

Lindsey Media is now hiring freelance staff members for New York Fashion Week this September. Applicants should have a minimum of 2 years PR experience.
Term is August 30-September 15th
To apply, please email linds@lindsey.media
Must be available for full days/evenings during the entire term

