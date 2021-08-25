Lindsey Media Is Hiring NYFW Freelancers

Lindsey Media is now hiring freelance staff members for New York Fashion Week this September. Applicants should have a minimum of 2 years PR experience.

Applicants should have a minimum of 2 years PR experience, be very detail oriented, strong team players, have Launchmetrics experience, be able to recognize editors/notables and be confident in approaching them with a warm professional demeanor.

Term is August 30-September 15th

To apply, please email linds@lindsey.media

Must be available for full days/evenings during the entire term