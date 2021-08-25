- Publish date:
Lindsey Media Is Hiring NYFW Freelancers
Lindsey Media is now hiring freelance staff members for New York Fashion Week this September.
Applicants should have a minimum of 2 years PR experience, be very detail oriented, strong team players, have Launchmetrics experience, be able to recognize editors/notables and be confident in approaching them with a warm professional demeanor.
Term is August 30-September 15th
To apply, please email linds@lindsey.media
Must be available for full days/evenings during the entire term