Great Outfits in Fashion History: Liu Wen in the Platonic Ideal of a Chanel Look

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

To say that Liu Wen is gorgeous is like saying water is wet: She's a supermodel so, no duh — of course she's stunning and could pull off wearing a burlap sack.

One of her best outfits, though, doesn't have much in common with a burlap sack beyond a shared shade of brown. Wen sat front row at the Chanel Spring 2017 Haute Couture show wearing a look from the French luxury brand, and it's pretty much my platonic ideal of a Chanel look: a luxe tweed jacket paired with jeans, a simple black tee and cap-toed slingbacks.

I can't say why, but I just have this thing for the high-low mix of a couture Chanel garment and humble denim. It just feels downright chic to throw on a tweed jacket — in Wen's case, hailing from the 2017 Métiers d'Art collection — over an otherwise simple outfit. (Though, between us, I'm guessing those jeans also have a Chanel tag sewn inside.)

I may be waiting for my Chanel jacket moment, but fall is always a good time to stock up on good denim. Shop Wen-inspired picks below:

