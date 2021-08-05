Sponsored Story
Lizzie Fortunato Is Seeking A Fall '21 Sales Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Founded in 2008 by twin sisters Lizzie and Kathryn, Lizzie Fortunato creates unique, luxurious accessories that are influenced by art, travel, and artisanal craftwork.
Lizzie Fortunato is looking for a Fall 2021 Intern to assist the Sales Team! This is a paid opportunity and candidates must be able to commit to 3 days per week.

Job Description:

  • Assist in sample coordination - fill wholesale requests for product shoots and style outs
  • Assist the sales team during market with note taking and showroom management
  • Fill copy sheets and provide assets to digital accounts
  • Create weekly press recaps
  • Analyze sales trends and create weekly bestseller reports
  • Prospect for accounts and field new inquiries
  • Ad-hoc requests

Job Qualifications:

  • Prior internship experience or experience in a corporate office is preferred
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
  • Ability to multitask on several projects
  • Excellent time management skills
  • Strong interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills
  • Self-motivated and highly organized

To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to wholesale@lizziefortunato.com, subject line Sales Intern.

Founded in 2008 by twin sisters Lizzie and Kathryn, Lizzie Fortunato creates unique, luxurious accessories that are influenced by art, travel, and artisanal craftwork. Each collection is produced locally, with intention, in New York City and the brand is sold in department stores and specialty boutiques worldwide including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

