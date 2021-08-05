Lizzie Fortunato Is Seeking A Fall '21 Sales Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Founded in 2008 by twin sisters Lizzie and Kathryn, Lizzie Fortunato creates unique, luxurious accessories that are influenced by art, travel, and artisanal craftwork.

Lizzie Fortunato is looking for a Fall 2021 Intern to assist the Sales Team! This is a paid opportunity and candidates must be able to commit to 3 days per week.

Job Description:

Assist in sample coordination - fill wholesale requests for product shoots and style outs

Assist the sales team during market with note taking and showroom management

Fill copy sheets and provide assets to digital accounts

Create weekly press recaps

Analyze sales trends and create weekly bestseller reports

Prospect for accounts and field new inquiries

Ad-hoc requests

Job Qualifications:

Prior internship experience or experience in a corporate office is preferred

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Ability to multitask on several projects

Excellent time management skills

Strong interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills

Self-motivated and highly organized

To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to wholesale@lizziefortunato.com, subject line Sales Intern.

