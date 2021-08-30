Great Outfits in Fashion History: Mandy Moore in a Jacquard Orange and Navy Rosie Assoulin Dress

Mandy Moore in Rosie Assoulin at the "This Is Us" season 2 premiere in Los Angeles. Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Mandy Moore is one of those celebrities that seems very approachable, like you could add her to a casual group text with friends or family and she'd roll with it. Her red carpet style is similar in that she makes premiere outfits look relatable and attainable, even if it's a not-yet-released Brandon Maxwell or Altuzarra look. As she's matured from the pop purveyor of low-rise jeans and crop tops to the elegant matriarch of the "This Is Us" fictional family, the actor has become a fashion favorite in sensual silhouettes and toned-down garments that rely on lustrous fabrics or vibrant hues to make a statement.

At an event celebrating the second season of "This Is Us" in 2017, the actor put her sartorial talents on full display in a blue dress from Rosie Assoulin's fall 2017 collection. The color-blocked, ankle-grazing frock featured an intriguing floral embellishment on one shoulder and was complimented with dark blue satin Sophia Webster stilettos and a structural box clutch in a matching shade.

With this look, Moore gave us a much-needed lesson in color blocking with fashion's hue of choice: orange. The hard-to-miss color — which the runways can't seem to let go of — isn't always easy to pull off for a party or fancy affair. Moore rose to the occasion with this slim cut, spaghetti-strap Rosie Assoulin design, which smartly paired the color with navy, a fine fabric and some sort of cascading floral situation for that extra bit of fancy.

Ahead, shop some toned-down orange dresses that won't make you look like a walking traffic sign.

