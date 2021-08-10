Publish date:

Great Outfits: Mariah Carey's Sparkly Emmanuel Ungaro Butterfly Top

Oft-referenced, oft-recreated.
Author:
Mariah Carey "Divas 2000" Tribute to Diana Ross

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

We know Mariah Carey loves a butterfly motif — she's been incorporating them into her red-carpet looks for years, after releasing an album of that name in 1997. One of the greatest examples of this is also one of the earliest (and most referenced): her outfit from the "VH1's Divas 2000: A Tribute to Diana Ross." 

The special was filmed at New York City's Madison Square Garden in April 2000; Carey performed on her own and with the woman of the hour on stage. On the step-and-repeat, she wore a beaded wrap-around butterfly crop top by Emanuel Ungaro with lightly distressed low-rise jeans and barely-there metallic sandals. It's basically the Y2K blueprint — so much so that we've seen both Saweetie and Olivia Rodrigo wear very similar outfits (down to the low-rise jeans!) in recent memory.

Recommended Articles

This specific Mimi look lives among a constellation of other glam butterfly ensembles from the past few decades to now, featuring stars like Cher, Naomi Campbell, Christina Aguilera, Salma Hayek and, most recently, Dua Lipa. Recreate Carey's 2000s outfit with the pieces in the gallery, below.

Madewell Rivet & Thread Low-Rise Vintage Straight Jeans Selvedge Edition
Kim Shui Butterfly Bustier Revolve
Off-White logo-print flared jeans Farfetch
4
Gallery
4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

mariah carey vmas 1997 c
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Mariah Carey at the 1997 VMAs

We don't talk enough about Carey's '90s looks.

cameron-diaz-emanuel-ungaro-oscars-2002
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Cameron Diaz in Emanuel Ungaro at the 2002 Oscars

The actor whipped up this look with the help of her makeup artist Gucci Westman.

Iman Opening of Chanel's new Flagship Boutique in New York City 1996
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Iman in an Excellent Colorblocked Going-Out 'Fit

You'll want to recreate it this Hot Vax Summer.

Giorgio Armani and Debi Mazar during Giorgio Armani Hosts Benefit Auction of Clapton's Collection of Guitars at Quixote Studios in Hollywood, California
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Debi Mazar in a '90s Going Out Top

Hot Vax Summer outfit inspiration.