Great Outfits: Mariah Carey's Sparkly Emmanuel Ungaro Butterfly Top

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

We know Mariah Carey loves a butterfly motif — she's been incorporating them into her red-carpet looks for years, after releasing an album of that name in 1997. One of the greatest examples of this is also one of the earliest (and most referenced): her outfit from the "VH1's Divas 2000: A Tribute to Diana Ross."

The special was filmed at New York City's Madison Square Garden in April 2000; Carey performed on her own and with the woman of the hour on stage. On the step-and-repeat, she wore a beaded wrap-around butterfly crop top by Emanuel Ungaro with lightly distressed low-rise jeans and barely-there metallic sandals. It's basically the Y2K blueprint — so much so that we've seen both Saweetie and Olivia Rodrigo wear very similar outfits (down to the low-rise jeans!) in recent memory.

This specific Mimi look lives among a constellation of other glam butterfly ensembles from the past few decades to now, featuring stars like Cher, Naomi Campbell, Christina Aguilera, Salma Hayek and, most recently, Dua Lipa. Recreate Carey's 2000s outfit with the pieces in the gallery, below.

