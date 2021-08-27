- Publish date:
Markarian Is Hiring A Sales Assistant In New York, NY
About Us:
Markarian is a luxury ready-to-wear, bridal, and accessories brand founded in 2017 by Alexandra O’Neill. The collection is distributed online at www.markarian-nyc.com and through top e-commerce and specialty retailers around the world.
About the Role:
The Sales Assistant will work to ensure that private clients and wholesale accounts have the most enjoyable and seamless experience possible. We’re seeking a hardworking and enthusiastic individual who is interested in cultivating their sales, customer relations, and logistics skills. The right candidate will have a strong interest in fashion, excellent attention to detail, and 1-3 years of prior experience in luxury or designer retail.
This is a full-time position at our NYC showroom in the West Village.
Responsibilities:
- Conduct private client appointments
- Manage private client order notes
- Respond to customer emails and manage appointment schedule
- Ensure orders are shipped in a timely manner
- Monitor ATS inventory
- Handle e-commerce returns for refund or store credit
- Assist sales manager with wholesale buying appointments
- Schedule messengers and work the public relations team on client pulls
Job Requirements:
- 1-3 years of experience in sales, retail, and/or customer relations for a luxury fashion brand or service
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- A love for interacting with people and problem-solving
- Ability to take initiative and multi-task
- A positive attitude and the ability to develop strong relationships with clients
Please submit your resume to careers@markarian-nyc.com, subject line Markarian Sales Assistant.