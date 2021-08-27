August 28, 2021
Markarian Is Hiring A Sales Assistant In New York, NY

Markarian is a luxury ready-to-wear, bridal, and accessories brand founded in 2017 by Alexandra O’Neill.
About Us:
Markarian is a luxury ready-to-wear, bridal, and accessories brand founded in 2017 by Alexandra O’Neill. The collection is distributed online at www.markarian-nyc.com and through top e-commerce and specialty retailers around the world.

About the Role:
The Sales Assistant will work to ensure that private clients and wholesale accounts have the most enjoyable and seamless experience possible. We’re seeking a hardworking and enthusiastic individual who is interested in cultivating their sales, customer relations, and logistics skills. The right candidate will have a strong interest in fashion, excellent attention to detail, and 1-3 years of prior experience in luxury or designer retail.

This is a full-time position at our NYC showroom in the West Village.

Responsibilities:

  • Conduct private client appointments
  • Manage private client order notes
  • Respond to customer emails and manage appointment schedule
  • Ensure orders are shipped in a timely manner
  • Monitor ATS inventory
  • Handle e-commerce returns for refund or store credit
  • Assist sales manager with wholesale buying appointments
  • Schedule messengers and work the public relations team on client pulls

Job Requirements:

  • 1-3 years of experience in sales, retail, and/or customer relations for a luxury fashion brand or service
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • A love for interacting with people and problem-solving
  • Ability to take initiative and multi-task
  • A positive attitude and the ability to develop strong relationships with clients

Please submit your resume to careers@markarian-nyc.com, subject line Markarian Sales Assistant. 

