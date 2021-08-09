Mega Mega Projects Is Seeking Fall '21 PR Interns In New York, NY

Mega Mega Projects is a multi-label full-service brand development agency that specializes in jewelry. We combine public relations, sales, and digital strategy to grow brands in today’s digital world.

Our PR team is looking for a motivated and detail-oriented intern to start immediately for the Fall 2021 Semester. As a Mega Mega intern, you will work closely with the founders of the company and the rest of our growing team. Our Internship Program is intended to give participants a thorough understanding of the Fashion PR industry through detailed training and hands-on experience, ultimately preparing you for an entry-level position in the fashion industry. The ideal candidate will be available to work at least 2 days per week in the NYC showroom.

Please note this is an unpaid internship. College credit can be provided.

Responsibilities

PR Interns will work alongside the PR team to help with, but not limited to:



• Generally assisting the team

• Sample trafficking

• Maintaining showroom organization and inventory

• Help track inventory via Fashion GPS for press pulls and shoots

• Monitor celebrity images and social media posts

• Research stylists and develop outreach list

• Create calendar for upcoming and relevant events in the Fashion Industry

• Generally assist and support PR team

Requirements



• Exceptional computer skills and proficiency in excel

• Remarkable written skills and proofreading abilities

• Strong organizational skills. Ability to juggle multiple tasks at once

• Detail oriented

• Awareness of current and upcoming trends in the industry

• Passionate about the fashion industry and excited to learn more about public relations

• Major plus if you have prior experience in the Fashion industry or have a good understanding of Fashion GPS software

• Current student or recent graduate (college credit available, but not required)

We are more than willing to provide training to the right candidate.



To apply for an internship position, please email your resume and cover letter to: sarah@megamegaprojects.com and emily@megamegaprojects.com