Mega Mega Projects Is Seeking Fall '21 Sales Interns In New York, NY

Mega Mega Projects is a multi-label Designer Jewelry and Accessories Showroom based in downtown New York City providing PR, Sales, Digital Marketing, Social Media Services and Consulting to fashion brands. This position requires a minimum of 2 days in the NYC showroom per week, with opportunity for remote work as well. Please note this is an unpaid internship; college credit can be provided.

We are looking for enthusiastic, motivated and detail-oriented interns to start immediately for the Fall 2021 semester. Our Internship Program is intended to give participants a thorough understanding of the Fashion Wholesale industry through detailed training and hands-on experience, ultimately preparing you for an entry-level position in the fashion industry.

Responsibilities

Interns will work alongside the Sales Team to help with, but not limited to:



• Writing purchase and consignment orders

• Fulfilling store product requests

• Managing client inventory, product data, and imagery

• Researching and managing store/buyer contacts

• Assisting with FW21 Market prep and virtual buying appointments

• Generally assisting the team

Requirements



• Proficiency in Excel

• Professional written and verbal skills

• A strong, analytical, and detail-oriented work ethic

• Passionate about the fashion industry and are excited to learn more about sales

• Major plus if you have prior experience in the Fashion industry or have a good understanding of Fashion GPS and/or NuORDER software

• Current student or recent graduate (college credit available, but not required)

• Availability for a minimum of 2 days per week



We are more than willing to provide training to the right candidate. Possibility to be hired on or after internship, for the right candidate.



To apply for a Sales Internship position, please email your resume to: maggie@megamegaprojects.com and sarah@megamegaprojects.com