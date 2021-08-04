Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Relaxed 40th Birthday Outfit Edition

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

There's a choice everyone has to make when it comes to their birthday 'fit: Do you go all-out and wear some thing fun, special and attention-grabbing? Or do you go with something unfussy and comfortable, ensuring you'll feel relaxed and like yourself on your big day? For her 40th, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex went in the latter direction — at least for the birthday video she released Wednesday, that's currently making headlines all over the internet.

In the lighthearted clip, we see her on a video chat bouncing birthday ideas off her famous pal, actor Melissa McCarthy. She decides on an initiative called 40x40, where she's asking 40 of her friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman who lost her job due to Covid and is reentering the workforce.

Just like what we can see of her Montecito home in the background, Markle's outfit is clean, relaxed and tasteful. She appears to have paired a simple white ribbed tank with some loose-fitting cropped white pants and some sort of cream knit around her shoulders. On her feet are a pair of classic tan Manolo Blahnik pumps. The most delightful part of the outfit hangs around her neck: two constellation necklaces by Los Angeles-based fine jewelry designer Logan Hollowell (confirmed by Meghan's Mirror), one in the shape of Taurus in honor of son Archie's astrological sign, the other in the shape of Gemini in honor of daughter Lilibet's.

We wish this generous Leo the happiest of birthdays!

