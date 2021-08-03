Sponsored Story
Meira T Is Hiring An Administrative Assistant / Receptionist In Fort Lee, NJ

Meira T is a jewelry brand located in FORT LEE, New Jersey (right over the GW Bridge) looking to expand our team.
MeiraT
Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Urgently hiring
Please email resume to Joboffer10017@gmail.com

Meira T is looking for a responsible Administrative Assistant to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. Duties include providing support to our managers and employees, assisting in daily office needs and managing our company’s general administrative needs. Administrative Assistant responsibilities include preparing reports and proposals and maintaining appropriate filing systems. The ideal candidate should have excellent oral and written communication skills and be able to organize their work using tools, like MS Excel. The ability to multitask and work in a fast paced environment is extremely important as are organizational skills and the ability to learn new tasks quickly. Ultimately, a successful Admin Assistant should ensure the efficient and smooth day-to-day operation of our office.

***Important *** Must be a local applicant to be considered who can commute to Fort Lee, NJ. Not looking to sponsor relocation at this time.

Responsibilities

  • Answer and direct phone calls
  • Answer Emails
  • Write proposals for customers, enter orders for customers
  • Follow up with vendors and factory
  • Coordinate shipping inbound and outbound
  • Write and distribute email, correspondence memos, letters, faxes and forms
  • Update and maintain office policies and procedures
  • Order office supplies and research new deals and suppliers
  • Handle general office and administrative tasks; assist other members of the department
  • Provide back up for co-worker

Skills

  • Extremely organized and orderly
  • Attention to detail and problem-solving skills
  • Strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task
  • Fast learner
  • Proficiency in MS Office, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint
  • Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • High School degree

Job Type: Full-time
Pay: $15.00 - $20.00 per hour

