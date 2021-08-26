MILK Makeup Is Seeking Fall '21 Editorial Content Interns In New York, NY (Remote, Paid Internship)

MILK MAKEUP

Editorial Content Internship Fall 2021

Please note this is a digital and paid internship of $15 an hour for 2-3 days a week. Looking for currently enrolled or those recently graduated. Throughout the 15-week program, you’ll be working with us remotely due to COVID-19.

NEW YORK

Starts: September 13th

About the MILK MAKEUP FAM:

At Milk Makeup, we believe in good ingredients + epic payoff. We’re cruelty-free, paraben-free, and 100% vegan.

We were born at Milk, a creative studio in downtown New York City. Our community and culture have always been our inspiration.

We see personal style and experimentation as the ultimate forms of self-expression. It’s not just about how you create your look; it’s what you do in it that matters.

#LiveYourLook

About the MILK MAKEUP INTERNSHIP PROGRAM:

Over the course of your 15-week fall program, you’ll have the opportunity to help write smart, sales-driven copy for all touchpoints (social, web, emails) and contribute to brand storytelling ideas, including video scripts, TikTok/Reels, and paid media, among others. As an editorial intern, you’ll work closely with the Editorial Creative Director and creative teams to learn the ins and outs of mastering brand voice and how to clearly and effectively communicate with an inclusive community. Exceptional writing, grammar, and proofreading skills are a must.

Your VIBE:



- Naturally progressive: You’re curious and always thinking about how to improve you and your community’s future. You value a forward-thinking space that encourages you to move the needle and take risks.



- Confident but chill: You’re flexible and ready to get the job done, but you’re humble and make moves thoughtfully. You go after what you want, but always have your team and the greater good of the brand in mind.



- Rulebreaker: You’re not afraid of the unknown. You’re down to disrupt the status quo and believe that an open mind is always a good place to start.



- Inclusive + mindful of community: You embrace differences and help foster a safe working environment for yourself and your peers.



- Champion of self-expression: You’re genuinely you. You live your look and want to grow with people who champion self-expression.

What you’ll be UP TO:



● Assist the Editorial Creative Director, which may include: researching, brainstorming, fact-checking, and transcribing

● Help craft smart, sharply written emails and PR mailer copy with brand awareness, conversion, and retention in mind

● Pitch and execute storytelling ideas for TikTok, Reels, IG Stories, and Grid

● Optimize copy for search engine optimization

● Proofread to ensure copy is spotless and error-free across all channels

● Gain a deeper understanding of how to write in brand voice

It’d be CHILL if you have:



● A love of all things beauty

● A strong interest in editorial writing

● Exceptional time management, communication, and adaptability skills

● Self-motivated and highly organized with an attention to detail

● Awareness of culture, current events, and trends

● Ability to work in a dynamic, fast-paced environment

● Previous experience copywriting or working with a magazine/digital publication is preferred



Apply here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mmueditorialintern_fall2021