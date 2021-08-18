MILK MAKEUP Is Seeking Sales Education Interns In New York, NY (Remote Paid Internship)

MILK MAKEUP

Sales Education Internship Fall 2021

Please note this is a digital and paid internship of $15 an hour for 2-3 days a week. Looking for currently enrolled or those recently graduated. Throughout the 15-week program, you’ll be working with us remotely due to COVID-19.

NEW YORK

Starts: September 13th

About the MILK MAKEUP FAM:

At Milk Makeup, we believe in good ingredients + epic payoff. We’re cruelty-free, paraben-free, and 100% vegan.

We were born at Milk, a creative studio in downtown New York City. Our community and culture have always been our inspiration.

We see personal style and experimentation as the ultimate forms of self-expression. It’s not just about how you create your look; it’s what you do in it that matters.

#LiveYourLook

About the MILK MAKEUP INTERNSHIP PROGRAM:

Over the course of your 15-week fall program, you will have the opportunity to build a 360 brand education strategy from a Generation Z viewpoint. Our inspiration is our culture; we want to help you build your own network and relationships with some of the world’s coolest, most innovative people.

Your VIBE:



- Naturally progressive: You’re curious and always thinking about how to improve your and your community’s future. You value a forward-thinking space that encourages you to move the needle and take risks.



- Confident but chill: You’re flexible and ready to get the job done, but you’re humble and make moves thoughtfully. You go after what you want, but always have your team and the greater good of the brand in mind.



- Rulebreaker: You’re not afraid of the unknown. You’re down to disrupt the status quo and believe that an open mind is always a good place to start.



- Inclusive + mindful of community: You embrace differences and help foster a safe working environment for yourself and your peers.



- Champion of self-expression: You’re genuinely you. You live your look and want to grow with people who champion self-expression.

What you’ll be UP TO:



- Engage with Milk Makeup’s Sales, Artistry, and Brand Education teams



- Learn how to identify the return on investments for global education programs and events



- Regularly research and report on global consumer trends regarding beauty brands, products, ingredients, sustainability and support brainstorming to stay best-in-class



- Process the fulfilment of retailer, field, and brand education product requests



- Create and maintain a global training and event calendar



- Assist with the event collateral and tool design process.

It’d be CHILL if you had:



- A Love of all thing’s beauty



- An understanding of product and retailer trends



- An understanding or desire to learn more digital, virtual, and e-learning programs



- Strong time management, communication and adaptability skills



- Self-motivated and highly organized with an attention to detail



- Ability to work in a dynamic, fast-paced environment



- Previous internship experience in beauty/or related industry is preferred



Apply here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mmusaleseducationintern_fall2021