mml Is Hiring An Account Supervisor, Lifestyle / Health & Wellness In New York, NY

Position: Account Supervisor – Lifestyle/ Health & Wellness

Location: NY

Reports to: VP or Director

FLSA Class: Exempt

Essential Duties and Responsibilities



· Assist Director, VP or President with any and all client related duties/tasks for Lifestyle/Health & Wellness Division

· Act as client lead and day-to-day contact for all clients in Lifestyle/Health & Wellness Division

· Lead account strategy based on client/program goals and KPIs

· Manage junior staff members (at least 2) and support Director, VP or President in delegating client and program responsibilities

· Possess strong roster of high-level media contacts within the health & wellness, beauty and lifestyle (home, consumer goods) industry, as well as an in-depth understanding of the current and changing landscape of the media industry as a whole

· Must have strong influencer relationships and awareness

· Ability to write press releases and strategy and proposal documents with a creative and strategic approach

· Ability to creatively and effectively pitch current clients to all relevant media in an effort to keep top of mind within digital and across all earned and paid media outlets

· Must be able to pitch founder based and brand feature stories in business, trade and health & wellness outlets as well as submitting founders and key executives for appropriate panel and speaking opportunities

· Manage client budgets and reconciliations

· Lead planning and execution of small and large-scale events (i.e. media launch events, sponsorships, digital programs, etc.) on behalf of clients

· Support Director, VP or President in maintaining day-to-day budget tracking for client programming and events

· Ability to creatively execute client mailings, including leading junior staff in creating recipient lists, sourcing synergistic gifts, communicating next steps to office staff and managing budget

· Assist with new business pitches as needed

· Carry out any and all public relations-related initiatives

Minimum Qualifications – Education & Experience



· Bachelor’s degree and five (5) years of relevant agency experience

· Desire to grow within an agency environment and handle multi-faceted projects with strong follow through

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills, demonstrated by pitching and writing experience

· Possess strong press, industry and vendor contacts

· Resourceful, proactive and detail oriented

· Experience vetting and securing talent for client initiatives is a plus

· Crisis management skills/experience are a plus

TO APPLY: Please send your resume to Michelle Brown at mbrown@criticalpathadvisors.com, subject line Account Supervisor.

Physical Demands and Work Environment

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform these functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee is regularly required to talk or hear. The employee frequently is required to use hands or fingers, handle or feel objects, tools, or controls. The employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; sit; and reach with hands and arms. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this position include close vision, distance vision, and the ability to adjust focus. The noise level in the work environment is usually low to moderate.

This job description in no way states or implies that these are the only duties to be performed by the employee(s) incumbent in this position. Employees will be required to follow any other job-related instructions and to perform any other job-related duties requested by any person authorized to give instructions or assignments. All duties and responsibilities are essential functions and requirements and are subject to possible modification to reasonably accommodate individuals with disabilities. To perform this job successfully, the incumbents will possess the skills, aptitudes, and abilities to perform each duty proficiently. Some requirements may exclude individuals who pose a direct threat or significant risk to the health or safety of themselves or others. The requirements listed in this document are the minimum levels of knowledge, skills, or abilities. This document does not create an employment contract, implied or otherwise, other than an “at will” relationship.