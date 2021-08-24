August 24, 2021
Must Read: Naomi Osaka for Levi's, the Cotton Tote Crisis

Plus, Lionne makes dance-all-night-long looks for the fashion set.
P350_MCA_20210226_LEVIS_NAOMIOSAKA_SHOT_01_038_R1

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Naomi Osaka designed a capsule for Levi's
Furthering her relationship with the denim giant, Naomi Osaka designed a capsule collection for Levi's, dropping today exclusively on the brand's app. There are four upcycled pieces — a denim kimono ($380), a lace-up short ($150), a crystal fringe short ($250) and a trucker jacket bustier ($180)— inspired by her Japanese heritage and classic Levi's silhouettes. See the lookbook in the gallery, below. {Fashionista Inbox}

The cotton tote crisis
In the New York Times, Grace Cook reports on how cotton tote bags, long used by companies as a "planet-friendly" alternative to plastic in packaging, factor in to the climate crisis and the fashion industry's textile waste. It's "a really good example of unintended consequences of people trying to make positive choices and not understanding the full landscape," according to Make Fashion Circular's Laura Balmond. {New York Times}

Lionne designs dance-all-night-long looks for the fashion set
Shelby Ying Hyde profiles Lionne's Latoia Fitzgerald, following her inaugural runway show in Los Angeles, for Harper's Bazaar, describing her brand's aesthetic as "confident and bold while being able to hold space for a sultry side." {Harper's Bazaar}

