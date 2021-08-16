- Publish date:
Note PR Is Seeking Beauty PR Interns (Remote)
Position Title: Beauty PR Intern (remote)
Start Date: September 2021(flexible)
End Date: December 2021(flexible)
Number of Work Hours Per Week: Min. 20 hours (3 days a week)
Requirement: School credit (stipend also given by Note PR)
Email contact: hello@note-pr.com
Company Details: Note PR is a boutique PR agency located in New York City specializing in beauty and wellness.
Job Description: The intern will support Note PR with their clients in the beauty and wellness space and learn the fundamentals of public relations.
Internship responsibilities include the following:
• Sample inventory and arranging sample send outs by messenger and USPS
• Searching for, clipping and filing press hits
• Supporting with monthly PR reports
• Gathering imagery for clients that need social media support
• Conducting media audits
• Event preparation and support on-site
• Updating media lists