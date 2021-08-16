Note PR Is Seeking Beauty PR Interns (Remote)

Note PR is a full-service communications agency specializing in the beauty and wellness space

Position Title: Beauty PR Intern (remote)

Start Date: September 2021(flexible)

End Date: December 2021(flexible)

Number of Work Hours Per Week: Min. 20 hours (3 days a week)

Requirement: School credit (stipend also given by Note PR)

Email contact: hello@note-pr.com

Company Details: Note PR is a boutique PR agency located in New York City specializing in beauty and wellness.

Job Description: The intern will support Note PR with their clients in the beauty and wellness space and learn the fundamentals of public relations.

Internship responsibilities include the following:



• Sample inventory and arranging sample send outs by messenger and USPS

• Searching for, clipping and filing press hits

• Supporting with monthly PR reports

• Gathering imagery for clients that need social media support

• Conducting media audits

• Event preparation and support on-site

• Updating media lists