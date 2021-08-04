NYLON CONSULTING Is Seeking A Social Media Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Nylon Consulting is a boutique public relations and social media firm headquartered in NYC that works with design brands in the home and lifestyle industries. Our clients are interior designers and product companies that range in size from start ups to heritage luxury brands.

We are looking for a Social Media Intern to support a fast growing division of the business. This role will support the social media team on all client work and will learn about social media strategy, influencer marketing campaigns, monthly content calendars and reporting on campaign success. They will be instrumental in supporting client needs with regards to content creation and a love of creating content that works across various platforms is a must for this position.

The agency focuses on Instagram, Pinterest and possibly TikTok so we are seeking someone who is passionate about these platforms.

REQUIRED SKILLSETS



• Experience in creating social media content - specially Reels and Instagram stories

• Deep understanding of Instagram- algorithm updates and preferences, in app tools such as Reels, engaging Instagram story tools

• Working knowledge of Pinterest - algorithm updates and preferences, how it works. Preferably you use Pinterest personally

• Ability to create Reels and Instagram stories with graphic treatments

• Highly organized - this role will be managing delivery of day to day work across multiple clients.

• An attention to detail, strong memory, ability to listen to a manager is key.

BONUS SKILLSETS



• Working knowledge of Canva, Sprout Social, Meltwater and Later or Adobe tools

• Paid social media experience

• Interest in interior design and home decor

WHY NYLON?



We are a boutique agency that prides itself on a great company culture, wonderful clients and an environment that fosters employee growth. This role is an opportunity to join a fast growing division of the company and grow into a larger position within the firm. We have hired former interns into full time roles AND helped them secure jobs at other agencies.



We look for candidates that are driven self starters with a great sense of humor. We’re always learning and trying to think about what is coming next in the media landscape. For full time employees we offer healthcare, generous PTO policies, 401k matching, an annual company retreat, summer Fridays, and most importantly - a voice, autonomy and career growth.



Please apply by sending your resume AND any applicable work samples to info@nylonconsulting.com.



We want work samples such as:

- reels

- Instagram stories with graphic treatments

- Tiktok content

- Writing samples (social captions are great, longer form content also welcome).