ODA PR is hiring a PR Manager to start immediately in New York, NY

ODA PR is a boutique public relations agency with more than 30 years of experience developing and executing successful communication strategies for luxury lifestyle brands and philanthropic organizations.

ABOUT ODA PR

ODA PR is a boutique public relations agency with more than 30 years of experience developing and executing successful communication strategies for luxury lifestyle brands and philanthropic organizations. As a full-service agency with exceptional relationships, and contacts in design, fashion, society, media, and entertainment, we are known for creating and maximizing innovative press and branding opportunities for our clients. Today, our proactive New York-based team continues to expand ODA PR’s reputation as a leader in building brands and relationships, and working with industry and cultural influencers in broadcast, digital, print, and social media.

JOB DESCRIPTION

ODA PR is seeking a motivated and experienced PR Manager to start immediately. The PR Manager will report directly to President Evelyn Dallal and is responsible for all PR functions including but not limited to editorial placement, celebrity and VIP dressing, event planning, runway shows, and digital brand initiatives.

Responsibilities:

Lead and manage full scale public relations initiatives, including press, sampling, celebrity dressing, influencer targeting, events, and partnerships

Plan and execute NYFW Bridal runway shows, presentations, and appointments by conducting model casting, collaborating with the CFDA, securing venues, seating, pre/post interviews, and setup/breakdown

Write all pitches and press releases for events, brand launches, and activations

Proven track record of top-tier placements in print, online, TV, and digital media

Create and maintain meaningful relationships with key editors in the fashion, bridal, lifestyle, and philanthropic industries

Coordinate all sample requests for editorial shoots and targeted celebrity dressing

Create comprehensive monthly reports monitoring and analyzing client activity

Manage agency social media platforms and develop short and long-term strategies for growth and engagement

Desired Skills:

2-4 years of PR experience in-house or agency

Ability to manage multiple account and projects in a face-paced and deadline-oriented environment

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

Interest in fashion, accessories, entertainment, philanthropy, and weddings

Ambitious, hard-working, eager to learn, multi-tasker

Creative, fun spirited, positive energy

Social media savvy, trend savvy

Flexible, driven, creative, and passionate about the PR industry

Please send resumes to lexi@odapr.com. Be prepared to share writing samples and secured placements.