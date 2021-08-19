Offshore Agency Is Hiring Model Agents / Bookers In New York, NY / Remote

Offshore Agency is a talent management, casting and mother agency representing multidimensional models and creative individuals.

About: Offshore Agency is a talent management, casting and mother agency representing multidimensional models and creative individuals. We emphasize personal style, self awareness and strength of character.

Role: Model Agent/Booker

Job Description Offshore Agency is seeking a Model Agent/Booker with previous experience as a modeling agent. This person will be responsible for driving revenue growth through all divisions, seeking new client opportunities and expanding the business.

Responsibilities:



Assist in creating outreach programs to fashion industry professionals over varying outlets

Establish new business relationships and secure new clientele

Expand opportunity with existing clients

Contribute to the scouting and development of talent

Handling models schedules/bookings

Ideal candidates will have 2+ years working as a model booker and feel confident taking on a more senior position within the company.

Work Location: NYC/Remote

Job Type: Full-time or part-time

Schedule: 4-8 hour shift, Monday to Friday

Pay: Commission

Number of Positions: 2

Start Date: ASAP

Website: https://off-shore.agency/

Contact: work@off-shore.agency