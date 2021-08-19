- Publish date:
Offshore Agency Is Hiring Model Agents / Bookers In New York, NY / Remote
Company: Offshore Agency
About: Offshore Agency is a talent management, casting and mother agency representing multidimensional models and creative individuals. We emphasize personal style, self awareness and strength of character.
Role: Model Agent/Booker
Job Description Offshore Agency is seeking a Model Agent/Booker with previous experience as a modeling agent. This person will be responsible for driving revenue growth through all divisions, seeking new client opportunities and expanding the business.
Responsibilities:
- Assist in creating outreach programs to fashion industry professionals over varying outlets
- Establish new business relationships and secure new clientele
- Expand opportunity with existing clients
- Contribute to the scouting and development of talent
- Handling models schedules/bookings
Ideal candidates will have 2+ years working as a model booker and feel confident taking on a more senior position within the company.
Work Location: NYC/Remote
Job Type: Full-time or part-time
Schedule: 4-8 hour shift, Monday to Friday
Pay: Commission
Number of Positions: 2
Start Date: ASAP
Website: https://off-shore.agency/
Contact: work@off-shore.agency