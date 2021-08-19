August 19, 2021
Offshore Agency Is Hiring Model Agents / Bookers In New York, NY / Remote

Offshore Agency is a talent management, casting and mother agency representing multidimensional models and creative individuals.
offshore agency 191011_NikeCactus_01D_000128580010

Company: Offshore Agency

Role: Model Agent/Booker

Job Description Offshore Agency is seeking a Model Agent/Booker with previous experience as a modeling agent. This person will be responsible for driving revenue growth through all divisions, seeking new client opportunities and expanding the business.

Responsibilities:

  • Assist in creating outreach programs to fashion industry professionals over varying outlets
  • Establish new business relationships and secure new clientele
  • Expand opportunity with existing clients
  • Contribute to the scouting and development of talent
  • Handling models schedules/bookings

Ideal candidates will have 2+ years working as a model booker and feel confident taking on a more senior position within the company.

Work Location: NYC/Remote
Job Type: Full-time or part-time
Schedule: 4-8 hour shift, Monday to Friday
Pay: Commission
Number of Positions: 2
Start Date: ASAP
Website: https://off-shore.agency/
Contact: work@off-shore.agency

