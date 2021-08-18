Must Read: Old Navy Overhauls Its Sizing, How K-Beauty Changed the World

Photo: Courtesy of Old Navy

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Old Navy overhauls its sizing

Via a new marketing initiative dubbed "BODEQUALITY" and an internal overhaul of its sizing, Old Navy has set its sights on size inclusivity, "offering every one of its women's styles, in every size [from 0 to 28], with no price difference." The retailer is transforming its stores with more size-inclusive visual cues, mannequins and marketing imagery. Old Navy has also tapped Aidy Bryant as the face of its "BODEQUALITY" campaign, alongside a diverse group of women, and has published an "open letter from the brand to women everywhere" announcing the changes. {Fashionista inbox}

A look at how K-Beauty changed the world

As part of its celebration of South Korean culture and its impact on the world, Elle created a four-part series looking at how K-Beauty "changed the industry forever." As Beauty Director Chloe Hall writes, "Over the past 10+ years, no country has had a greater impact — not just on the products and brands we're slathering on our faces — but on the way we think about beauty as a practice that puts skin-care first." {Elle}

Pinterest launches new beauty search tool

Pinterest announced a new search tool called "hair pattern," which was created for a more inclusive beauty content experience on the platform. "Created with BIPOC in mind, [the tool] empowers Pinners to search for hair inspiration across six different hair patterns," explains a press release. Pinterest relied on input from Editorial Hairstylist and Global Artistic Director of Amika, Naeemah LaFond, to build and design the product. {Fashionista inbox}

Serena Williams debuts collection with Nike Design Crew

The debut collection from Serena Williams and her Nike Design Crew — comprised of 10 designers from underrepresented backgrounds — arrives for fall. It's "not just a celebration of Williams's style and an opportunity for her many fans to get the Williams look but a chance for the 10 members of Nike's initial Serena Williams Design Crew to jumpstart their careers," writes Steff Yotka for Vogue. {Vogue}

