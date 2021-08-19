OMA THE LABEL Is Hiring An Operations / Customer Service Assistant In New York, NY

OMA THE LABEL- is a black owned brand focused on challenging homogenous industry standards, while creating quality and affordable pieces for the everyday woman.

We are a New York City based fashion brand looking for a part time Customer Experience/Fashion Operation Manager and a part time Operations/Customer Service Assistant based in NEW YORK CITY!

Oma The Label is sold at major retailers including Macy’s, Selfridges, Hudson Bay, Rent The Runway.

NOTE: We need candidates who cans tart immediately. This position will transition into a full time position, so we are only looking for candidates who are willing to transition into full time and want to grow with a small but killer team.

We are hiring for two positions to start immediately:

Operations/Customer Service Assistant

Key Responsibilities

Will assist the Operations Manager in any of their needs, be hyper focused on customer inquiries/emails, order fulfillment, communicate either with influencers, stylist, editors or any other necessary parties. Have some knowledge in fashion and be able to take on any tasks and work well under pressure. This role is both analytical and creative with consumers and product quality at the center of all decision making.

What You Need:

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Knowledge of fashion brands and trends

Social Media Savvy Instagram, Tik Tok and Pinterest

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel and Google Suite.

Sufficient in business e-mailing and understanding of the e-commerce

Able to prioritize and manage tasks required by supervisors and assigned to you.

Possess a strong work ethic and multi-task personality

Must own a laptop

Manage multiple tasks at a time

Business curiosity

Education, And/or Experience

Bachelor's Degree in Fashion and Business/Finance preferred, but not required.

Work experience in Fashion, Apparel and E-commerce required

Ability to lift up to a maximum of 40 lbs based on needs of the role.

Be able to commute to our Manhattan office

Be 18 years of age or older

What You’ll Do

Assist with operational support such as order fulfillment, inventory management shipment scheduling, customer emails, follow up, and any other necessary tasks.

Manage and coordinates with PR gifting, stylist pulls, communicate and reach out to influencers, publications, stylists and manage sample requests

Help out in all other areas when needed

Organize and help maintain all internal documents up to date

Organize and keep track of inventory.

Maintaining and updating all products to include product descriptions, pricing, tagging, collection management and inventory integrity.

Trouble shoot and provide solutions for efficiencies

Proficient with Shopify

The hourly rate is between $15-25 based on experience.

To apply for this position please email us at omathelabel@gmail.com with the subject as what position you are applying for.