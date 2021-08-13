Throw the Best End-of-Summer Neck Party With These On-Sale Chokers

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Pearl necklaces are no longer a shortcut to achieving a Charlotte York-inspired Park Avenue prep aesthetic — thanks to their popularity on Harry Styles and TikTokers alike, the classy accessory has become a cool neck flex (especially if you're wearing the Vivienne Westwood Mini Bias Relief Choker). That, and our never-ending obsession with nostalgic trends, means we're eyeing some new chokers to go with all of our end-of-summer outfits. And luckily, so many of our favorites are currently on sale.

From brightly-colored beaded options with shell statements to chunky chain and shimmery crystal collars, these newly-discounted necklaces will serve as the exclamation points to all your #OOTDs. Happy shopping!

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.