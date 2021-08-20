13 Low-Rise Jeans (Yup!) on Sale to Shop Now

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Image

Jeans can play many roles in our lives: We have our roomy and wide-leg pairs for life's inflection points (be it anything from wanting more space to breathe to pregnancy), and then we have those super-cool straight-leg styles that are made for going out. High-waisted jeans are my most-purchased and worn denim style, the ones I automatically think to wear, especially when I want to look presentable in a not-trying-to-hard way. They're just the pants I feel most confident in and comfortable in.

I'll be honest, I never thought low-rise jeans would come back as a trend. I assumed we'd laugh about them, even as every other Y2K styles worked their way back into our present fashion lens. But the unthinkable has happened: Those with immense influencing powers — think Bella Hadid, Teyana Taylor, Rihanna and Lady Gaga — have done it, stepping out in low-slung jeans and looking... great? If you immediately entered panic mode at the sight of their exposed belly buttons, you're not alone. But the truth is, low-rise bottoms have been sneaking onto to runways for a few seasons now, hinting at a big return. This summer, they solidified their place as an "It" Person essential.

I'm still trying to make sense of it all, but there are some low-rise denim options on sale right now that make adopting the early aughts pants craze less of a daunting task. Below, shop some styles that are easy on the eyes (we promise!) and easy on the wallet (Balenciaga for under $300). Happy shopping!

