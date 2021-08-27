August 27, 2021
13 Slip Dresses on Sale Because Lingerie as Outerwear Is Still Trending

Wear them to close out summer on a high note.
How are we already at the end of summer? Perhaps a little retail therapy will help us come to terms with the fact that Labor Day is right around the corner. Luckily, stores are getting rid of spring and summer pieces at lowered prices, so you can pick up a lingerie-style slip dress to finish off the season sartorially strong. Ahead, we've rounded up 13 discounted options to help you do just that. Happy shopping, and stay tuned for our big Labor Day sale roundup! 

vince slip dress
loveshackfancy slip dress
off-white lace slip dress
13
Gallery
13 Images

