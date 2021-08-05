Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring An Account Assistant To Join The Beauty Team In New York, NY

Paul Wilmot Communications’ clients are thought leaders, visionaries, inventors, founders and entrepreneurs. We utilize our decades-long experience as story tellers and marketers to develop and build brands through maximizing exposure.

Paul Wilmot Communications is seeking a hardworking and dedicated Account Assistant for the Beauty Team who is bright, organized, upbeat and efficient. This assistant role is one with various responsibilities throughout the day, so this person should be comfortable multi-tasking and prioritizing. Work will range from administrative support, research, sample management, writing, pitching, etc.

Responsibilities include:

Obtain press clippings in timely manner to send to clients/account teams

Continually scan dailies / websites to stay abreast of new publications / columns / etc. that apply to division and alert team accordingly

Responsible for handling client send outs via shipping and/or messenger service to press and influencers in a timely manner

Responsible for keeping product closet neat and orderly

Maintain collateral stock (bags, tissue paper, ribbons, folders, letterhead, press kits)

Maintain and update contact/media lists

Assist account staff with daily duties of account management and client servicing in a timely and professional manner

Help with compiling creative pitches supporting new + hero sku’s from clients

Contribute to team brainstorms on strategy with creative ideas

Join weekly client conference calls and contribute with updates on responsible tasks

Work team events and handle all responsibilities delegated, including but not limited to setup, check-in, liaising with client, etc.

Help maintain monthly status reports / ongoing credit charts and assemble client credit books

Build strong working knowledge of Muckrack media database system

Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, PR or Communications preferred

Relevant internship experience

Must strive in a fast-paced environment and be comfortable managing multiple projects at once

Should possess superior communication and problem-solving skills

Interest in beauty / pop culture

Strong writing and computer skills, as well as knowledge of social media

Please send resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com, subject line Beauty Account Assistant.