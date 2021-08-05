- Publish date:
Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring An Account Assistant To Join The Beauty Team In New York, NY
Paul Wilmot Communications is seeking a hardworking and dedicated Account Assistant for the Beauty Team who is bright, organized, upbeat and efficient. This assistant role is one with various responsibilities throughout the day, so this person should be comfortable multi-tasking and prioritizing. Work will range from administrative support, research, sample management, writing, pitching, etc.
Responsibilities include:
- Obtain press clippings in timely manner to send to clients/account teams
- Continually scan dailies / websites to stay abreast of new publications / columns / etc. that apply to division and alert team accordingly
- Responsible for handling client send outs via shipping and/or messenger service to press and influencers in a timely manner
- Responsible for keeping product closet neat and orderly
- Maintain collateral stock (bags, tissue paper, ribbons, folders, letterhead, press kits)
- Maintain and update contact/media lists
- Assist account staff with daily duties of account management and client servicing in a timely and professional manner
- Help with compiling creative pitches supporting new + hero sku’s from clients
- Contribute to team brainstorms on strategy with creative ideas
- Join weekly client conference calls and contribute with updates on responsible tasks
- Work team events and handle all responsibilities delegated, including but not limited to setup, check-in, liaising with client, etc.
- Help maintain monthly status reports / ongoing credit charts and assemble client credit books
- Build strong working knowledge of Muckrack media database system
- Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy
Recommended Articles
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, PR or Communications preferred
- Relevant internship experience
- Must strive in a fast-paced environment and be comfortable managing multiple projects at once
- Should possess superior communication and problem-solving skills
- Interest in beauty / pop culture
- Strong writing and computer skills, as well as knowledge of social media
Please send resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com, subject line Beauty Account Assistant.