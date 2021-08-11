Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring An Account Executive, Accessories In New York, NY

Paul Wilmot Communications is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Account Executive to join its expanding Fashion team, which works in both men’s and women’s fashion and luxury watch and accessories brands.

Paul Wilmot Communications is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Account Executive to join its expanding Fashion team, which works in both men’s and women’s fashion and luxury watch and accessories brands. This dynamic position will partner with some of the firm’s largest clients and work to achieve successful, high impact programs and placements and excellent client satisfaction.

Paul Wilmot Communications was established in 1997 in New York City. Over the course of the last 20 years, the agency has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, prestige beauty brands, global consumer brands, retailers, and luxury lifestyle clientele. By cross-promoting within our divisions, PWC offers our clients access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility.

The ideal candidate for this role will possess a breadth of experience across men's and women's fashion and accessories clientele, with a minimum of 3-5 years of experience in this area. This candidate will manage a comprehensive roster of editorial contacts spanning Assistant, Associate and Executive-level in the fashion, accessories and lifestyle press, and have the ability to negotiate and secure features, executive profiles, design stories, product placement and ongoing coverage on behalf of clients. This candidate will have superior knowledge of the evolving media landscape and regularly contribute to new ideas for placement opportunities.

Maintain aggressive account activity, using current PR plan as a framework

Handle majority of all pitching for clients – including strategizing on larger scale editorial opportunities; continually update and monitor status reports to ensure pitching efforts are on track

Develop and manage execution of seasonal press strategies

Research potential partnership opportunities / arrange meetings with strategic partners (including, but not limited to, speaking engagement opportunities, brand endorsements, event hosting, etc.)

Uphold a strong understanding of social and digital media and its overall importance with an understanding and awareness of influencers of the moment and their content and relevance to different brands

Fashion Week Experience

Seek out, coordinate and handle desk side appointments, collection previews, walk-throughs, etc.

A strong understanding of media reporting for a specific brand and its commercial initiatives using MuckRack, Cision, Google Reader, etc.

Supervise JAE and assistants on your team to ensure daily responsibilities are being handled successfully and efficiently

Knowledge of Watch, Accessory and Fashion Industry a plus

Strong media contacts at the Director or Senior Level preferred

Ability to communicate professionally with top level executives

Ability to produce all FOH elements of events and fashion shows on behalf of clients

Plan and execute press trips on behalf of clients

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have 3-5 years’ experience

Open to all Candidates

Must be good communicator with good writing skills

Please send resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com, subject line AE, Fashion.