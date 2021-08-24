PhotoBook Is Seeking Social Media Interns In New York, NY (Remote)

PhotoBook is an online destination based in New York City. Our goal is to curate and commission creative work with a conscience from around the world

Image: Photobook

PhotoBook is an online destination based in New York City. Our goal is to curate and commission creative work with a conscience from around the world. Our focus being on emerging talent in the worlds of art, film, fashion, beauty and music. Celebrating diversity and highlighting ethical and sustainable brands are also paramount at PhotoBook Magazine. What is unique about PhotoBook to integrate short interviews with every contributor and give a deeper look into their creative minds.

Check out https://www.photobookmagazine.com.

PhotoBook is looking for Social Media interns. They must be diligent with working in a remote environment.



Alison Hernon, Fashion Stylist is looking for an intern as well to handle Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn accounts.



Please send resume + portfolio to photobookmagazine1@gmail.com



Internship is non-paid, but a great way to build a portfolio with published work.