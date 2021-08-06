Must Read: Pirelli Unveils Its 2022 Calendar Featuring Cher, 'Vogue' China's September Issue Is Here

Cher for the 2022 Pirelli calendar. Photo: Bryan Adams/Pirelli

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Pirelli unveils its 2022 calendar

Pirelli's 2022 calendar features a musician-packed casting: Cher, Iggy Pop, Grimes, Normani, St. Vincent, Jennifer Hudson, Saweetie, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix and more. Titled "On The Road," it explores the idea that "the life of a musician is made up of roads, travel, waiting in hotels, hours backstage," according to photographer Bryan Adams. Pirelli also released exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of the subjects with the photographer, shown in the gallery below. The calendar presentation will take place in November, marking its official return after having been suspended last year due to the pandemic. {Fashionista inbox}

24 Gallery 24 Images

Vogue China's September issue is here

Vogue China unveiled its September 2021 cover, featuring model Jinghan Fan, a 19-yer-old dance student at Beijing Sport University. The "New Beginnings" issue is the first under the leadership of editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang. The cover is the result of months of scouting for the next generation of diverse faces, resulting in selecting models from around the world to appear throughout the issue to usher in a "strategic shift and the beginning of a new era for Vogue China," per a release from the publication. {Fashionista inbox}

Jinghan Fan for Vogue China. Photo: Hailun MA/Vogue China

Levi Strauss & Co. to acquire Beyond Yoga

Levi Strauss & Co. will acquire Beyond Yoga, reports Joan Kennedy of Business of Fashion. "Through the acquisition, the American denim company will make its entry into the booming activewear segment after a year which saw job cuts and weakened sales," notes Kennedy. The all-cash transaction is expected to add more than $100 million to Levi Strauss & Co's revenue by the end of next year. {Business of Fashion}

The challenges facing the plus-size market

Kellie Ell examines the difficulties facing the expansion of the plus-size market for WWD, asking "in a fashion landscape that is currently dominated by talk of diversity and inclusion, why can't companies and brands seem to get it right?" Ell cites limited options, lack of clarity, inconsistency in sizing and incorrect assumptions about plus-size shoppers as major issues the category is facing. {WWD}

