Legitimize Your Tennis Look With Ralph Lauren's 2021 US Open Collection

The official outfitter of the US Open Tennis Championships unveils new styles for both on and off the court.

Polo Ralph Lauren has been the official outfitter of the US Open Tennis Championships — supplying uniforms for all on-court officials and ballpersons — since 2005, and the unofficial outfitter of American country-club members for even longer. And in 2021, this legacy is really meeting the moment: Not since the 1980s have preppy tennis staples and associated off-court styles been so popular. The brand is making the most of it with a US Open campaign meant to "celebrate the revival and resurgence of New York City" as the tournament returns to full capacity this year.

Photographed at the Arthur Ashe stadium, which is located in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, models wear looks from the men's and women's Polo Ralph Lauren Spring, Summer and Fall 2021 collections, mixed with the brand's official US Open collection.

Starting Tuesday and throughout the duration of the tournament, you can shop the T-shirts, polos, sweatshirts, hats, towels and other accessories featuring a variety of bold US Open graphics — plus the official 2021 ballperson uniforms —at Polo Ralph Lauren stores and RalphLauren.com, as well as in the 1968 Club in the Overlook onsite.

In addition to featuring a very cute tennis skirt and V-neck sweater, the uniforms have a sustainability angle this year: At the 2020 event, the brand collected over 454 pounds of Wilson plastic tennis ball cans, which it processed and turned into the yarn then used to make the uniforms. (And yes, they'll be collecting them again this year.) Prices range from $12 to $248.

Tennis-inspired styles are everywhere right now, but there's something extra legitimate about a brand that has official ties to the sport. Check out the full Polo Ralph Lauren 2021 US Open collection in the gallery below.

