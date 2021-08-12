PWC Is Seeking A Fashion PR Intern In New York, NY

Over the course of the last 20 years, PWC has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, prestige beauty and wellness brands, global consumer brands, retailers, and luxury lifestyle clientele.

PWC is looking for an Intern to join a Leading Boutique Public Relations Firm in NYC. Internships will be assigned within the Fashion division.

Responsibilities include:



• Track all samples/items/comp loans

• Assemble client credits and keep up to date

• Monitor for client press clippings daily, clip and scan secured placements in timely manner to send to clients/account teams

• Continually scan dailies / websites to stay abreast of new publications / columns / trends etc. that apply to division and alert team accordingly

• Handle send-outs and mailings from office as needed

• Responsible for keeping office showrooms / product closet neat and orderly

• Maintain office collateral stock (bags, tissue paper, ribbons, folders, letterhead, press kits)

• Maintain and update contact/media lists

• Assist account staff with daily duties of account management and client servicing in a timely and professional manner

• Arrange for distribution of client items and press materials via shipping and/or messenger services

• Help maintain monthly status reports / ongoing credit charts and assemble client credit books

• Build Strong working knowledge of Muckrack

• Assist and volunteer for in-person events, regardless of division, whenever help is needed

• Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy

Qualifications:



• Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, PR, or Communications preferred

• Open to all Candidates

• *Must be located in the NYC tri-state area and available to come into the office in-person



Please forward all resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com, subject line Fashion PR Intern.



This internship is unpaid, school credit only.



About Paul Wilmot Communications:



Paul Wilmot Communications was established in 1997 in New York City. Over the course of the last 20 years, the agency has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, prestige beauty and wellness brands, global consumer brands, retailers, and luxury lifestyle clientele. By cross-promoting within our divisions, PWC offers our clients access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility.



Paul Wilmot is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. M/F/D/V.