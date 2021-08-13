Must Read: Will Reebok Find Success at ABG? Peter Copping Is Reportedly Working at Balenciaga

Photo: Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Will Reebok find success at ABG?

American licensing giant Authentic Brands Group (ABG) announced it would acquire Reebok for $2.5 billion on Thursday. A go-to buyer of brands in their near-death phase, ABG said it plans to set up licensing deals and work with other partners that "optimize value in the marketplace" for Reebok. According to Business of Fashion, under ABG's ownership, Reebok will go back to working with one of its first star athlete collaborators, Shaquille O'Neal. {Business of Fashion}

Peter Copping is reportedly working at Balenciaga

Peter Copping, who has served as the creative director at Nina Ricci and Oscar de la Renta, has reportedly joined the design team at Balenciaga. A spokesman for the French fashion house did not comment on the people working in its studio, but market sources reached by WWD confirmed Copping helped with the label's couture comeback. {WWD}

Beauty for people with chronic illnesses

For the latest installment of its series exploring the weak spots in beauty, Vogue Business highlights the online communities that are curating safe products, specifically with consumers with chronic illnesses in mind. "Clean beauty has gained popularity in recent years, but the ingredients that qualify are difficult to define, and product labels can be misleading," writes Sabrina Faramarzi. "This can be frustrating for the average customer, but for those with chronic illness, it can be dangerous to their health." {Vogue Business}

New Balance is suing Michael Kors

New Balance sued Michael Kors in Boston federal court on Wednesday, alleging two pairs of the luxury brand's newly created sneaker use a letter "N" in their designs that infringes on New Balance's trademarks. "Not only does New Balance have a sincere case for consumer confusion, it also has a clear claim for dilution," writes Darren Heitner for Above The Law. "Kors's product, if inferior, has the potential to dilute the distinctive source-identifying quality of the 'N' marks." {Above The Law}

