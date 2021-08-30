RENNA Is Hiring A Showroom Coordinator In New York, NY

Image courtesy of RENNA

RENNA is a New York City based fine jewelry brand focused on creating whimsical, nostalgic heirlooms. We strive to forge special, memorable jewels to last a lifetime. Our inspiration flows from the natural world around us. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted using 100% recycled 18-karat gold and ethically sourced gemstones. Candidates identifying as LGBTQ+, people of color, and people with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply. RENNA values kindness, respect and ethics above all else. Employees are expected to emulate these values at all times. Candidates familiar with fine jewelry preferred.



JOB DESCRIPTION



Looking for a highly motivated self-starter who is passionate about fine jewelry and brand building. Problem solver who thinks outside the box to find creative ways to boost sales, build brand awareness, and engage clientele. We are looking for someone who is pro-active and comes to us with ideas without needing to be prompted. Someone ready to jump in to a fast-paced environment for a quickly growing company.



Manage and maintain 10+ wholesale accounts including invoicing, billing and sales reports



Manage showroom move, arrange for furniture deliveries and organize our new Meatpacking space

Liaise with production to place orders and keep track of a high volume of orders

Manage e-mail campaigns, brainstorm, schedule and design emails three weeks out

Attend pop-ups, trade shows and trunk shows, as needed



Drop-off and pick up jewelry at the workshop as needed



Assist in packing and shipping orders



Research methods for social media growth including hashtags and content creation

Manage both Renna's calendar and the showroom calendar: arrange meetings, send meeting makers and confirm meetings

To Apply: Please send your resume to hello@rennajewels.com, subject line Showroom Coordinator.