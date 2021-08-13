RK Communications Is Hiring An Executive Assistant & Office Manager In New York, NY

RK Communications is actively seeking a proactive and detail-oriented office manager to support the company’s New York team. The ideal candidate will report to the President and liaise with the client account teams. An enthusiasm for collaboration is a must.

An individual in this role must have 2-5 years of work experience in an administrative/office management role. An exceptional attention to detail is a requirement.

The position is based in New York City. RK Communications offers its employees a hybrid remote schedule.

In this role, you will be responsible for:



- Supports company operations by maintaining office systems to ensure that office is

operating smoothly including coordinating with building management (utilities, cleaning services, etc.)

- Manage office supplies inventory, placing orders and maintaining monthly budgets

- Perform receptionist duties including greeting visitors, answering/direct phone calls

- Receive/sort incoming mail and deliveries, manage outgoing deliveries including gifts,

sample requests

- Assist with office layout planning, office moves, and managing and maintaining IT

infrastructure

- Identify opportunites for process and office management improvements, and design/implement new systems in partnerships with RK c-‘s president

- Keep track of president’s calendar, experience with iCalendar a requirement

- Support president in new business development including scheduling, RFP development and day-to-day team management

- Manage the New York office calendar, especially during peak periods including fashion month, holiday season, etc.

- Oversee team travel arrangements on an as-need basis

- Errand runs when required

- Process showroom requests as-needed

- Handle ad-hoc projects for RK c- president (office only)

Requirements:



- Have the highest attention to detail

- Expert knowledge of Microsoft Office programs (word, excel, powerpoint, etc.)

- A superb communicator and active listener who is a self-starter

- Extremely organized

- Have excellent, creative, out-of-the-box problem solving skills

- Anticipate needs and a forward-thinking, solutions-driven approach to work

- Strong knowledge of contemporary fashion and beauty

- Must be willing to work in the office on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays from 10AM to 6:30PM with work-from-home flexibility on Mondays and Fridays

To Apply: Please send your resume to rk@rkcommunications.us.

Why RK Communications

At RK Communications, our superpower is communications. We go beyond standard tactics— consistently paving the way for the next generation of marketing.



Our experienced team dives deep to equip our partners with data-backed solutions, garnered from conducting an optimal cadence of campaign reporting to strategy-mapping through each stage of growth—ultimately sparking brand engagement and meeting KPIs.



With every tactics, we consider: Will this strategy make audiences feel, share, investigate, click, buy? Through each partnership, we’re proving: Our data-driven approach drives action.



RK c- works with brands like Holiday the Label, Wolf Circus, Mr. Larkin, Still Here, CLE Cosmetics and EPHEMERA, among many others

