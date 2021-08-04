Sponsored Story
Savannah Engel Is Seeking NYFW Interns

Savannah Engel Public Relations is seeking NYFW volunteers for September’s fashion week during the week of September 6th - September 12th.
The candidates for this position must be driven, detailed-oriented, and punctual with excellent verbal and written communication skills. Must be willing to start ASAP as of August 16th in person. Previous Fashion Week experience is ideal but not required.

  • Work and help assist all shows and event production during Fashion Week. Must be able to keep up with last-minute responsibilities and schedule changes. Comfortable working both regular and odd hours during New York Fashion Week.
  • Demonstrates the ability to be a productive, timely, and engaged member of a team
  • General knowledge of the fashion PR processes and major fashion industry players
  • Highly organized, keeping all spreadsheets up to date, and knowledge of email correspondence

To apply, please send your resume to kim@savannahengel.com, subject line NYFW Volunteer.

