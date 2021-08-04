Savannah Engel Is Seeking NYFW Interns

Savannah Engel Public Relations is seeking NYFW volunteers for September’s fashion week during the week of September 6th - September 12th.

The candidates for this position must be driven, detailed-oriented, and punctual with excellent verbal and written communication skills. Must be willing to start ASAP as of August 16th in person. Previous Fashion Week experience is ideal but not required.

Potential applicants should:

Work and help assist all shows and event production during Fashion Week. Must be able to keep up with last-minute responsibilities and schedule changes. Comfortable working both regular and odd hours during New York Fashion Week.

Demonstrates the ability to be a productive, timely, and engaged member of a team

General knowledge of the fashion PR processes and major fashion industry players

Highly organized, keeping all spreadsheets up to date, and knowledge of email correspondence

To apply, please send your resume to kim@savannahengel.com, subject line NYFW Volunteer.