Must Read: More September Covers Roll Out, Netflix and Shonda Rhimes Test Fashion Opportunities With 'Bridgerton' Collabs

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Selena Gomez covers Elle

Elle released its September 2021 cover starring Selena Gomez, shot by Inez and Vinoodh, on Thursday. In the accompanying story, she talks to Carina Chocano about her upcoming Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building," embracing her Latinx heritage in her work and more. Gomez also serves as a guest editor for this issue. {Elle}

Awkwafina fronts Cosmopolitan

Elsewhere in Hearst Tower, we have Cosmopolitan dropping its September 2021 issue, fronted by Nora Lum, a.k.a. Awkwafina, photographed by Mei Tao. She's promoting Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and speaks with Lane Moore about the superhero film, AAPI representation and more. {Cosmopolitan}

Netflix and Shonda Rhimes test fashion opportunity with "Bridgerton" collabs

Following a sell-out debut of "Bridgerton" Nap Dresses, Netflix and Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland announced another collaboration — this time with footwear brand Malone Souliers. A line of products inspired by the series is set to come out next year, timed to its second season. As Tamison O'Connor reports in Business of Fashion, this is only the beginning for "Bridgerton" fashion — and an example of the growing branding and merchandising opportunities within the industry for television. {Business of Fashion}

"I'm always carrying my history": Second-gen women on the meaning of their inherited jewelry

Andreea Muscurel published a photo essay in Refinery29 about the meaning of inherited jewelry for second-gen women, writing about her own collection and spotlighting others with their own heirlooms. {Refinery29}

