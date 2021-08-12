Selkie Is Hiring An Ecommerce Store Manager In Los Angeles

Fanciful, nostalgic and extra romantic...Meet Selkie! This ready-to-wear collection is an imagination driven brand and encourages artistic self expression. Selkie offers a range of stand out party dresses, and after party sweatsuits.

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The E-commerce Manager will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the Selkie website, monitoring stock, managing products, optimising user journeys, and aligning efforts with the digital acquisition and retention teams. The E-commerce Manager will use data, heat maps, and other engagement tools to brief optimisations into the development and design teams to ensure high conversion, a higher average order value and engagement. The E-commerce Manager will have strong commercial acumen, be data passionate, and have great attention to detail. Must have an in depth knowledge of shopify and at least 5 years experience in E-commerce.

Product Information



• Product data management - ensure that all product data is on the Selkie website including images, descriptions, product detail, and prices

• Manage the overall critical path to get product information and photography on to the site on time and ensure all involved teams within the business are aware of deadlines

• Online Product Management – Ensure that products are merchandised while ensuring that products are simple to find, but yet maximising sale opportunities

• Ensure that all the back end office work is done to maximise merchandising opportunities (such as attribute compilation for onsite filtering purposes) Stock

• Overall management of e-Commerce stock and involvement in the commercial plan for growth

• Stock Availability – monitor stock holding and report weekly on the site cover and work collaboratively with merchandising team to plan and maintain a sufficient stock holding

• Maximise the profit contribution of e-Commerce sales through effective management of stock levels and accurate forecasting of sales

• Liaise with the buying teams to supply web exclusive styles, GWPs, and offers

• Ensure inventory availability in advance of planned site launches, updates, marketing campaigns and promotional activity

• Coordinate and communicate pricing changes to the web team and the customer service team

Analysis



• Online sales budget control and forecasting – identify and report on trends in trading performance and develop sales forecasts for peak trading periods online

• Web Analytics – monitor and measure site performance, while using this to make recommendation and improve performance. Use Google Analytics and Crazy Egg to understand the Selkie customer and the journey that they are taking

• Measure online conversion and identify tactics internally and with third parties to improve conversion rates

• Provide weekly product status reports

• Report on product sales and think of tactics to improve sales.

• Identify areas of underperformance and develop strategies to improve

• Monitor stock levels and analyse web sales versus store performance

• Monitor competitor and web sales trends to ensure web offer and experience is in line with customer expectations

• Develop an in depth understanding of the customer requirements for all product categories, constantly reviewing category growth opportunities, trends, life of a line KPIs and size curves

Online Marketing



• Ensure that the product/trading strategies are supported by the acquisition/ marketing strategy for all trafficked channels - including SEO, PPC, Affiliates andDisplay working with 3rd party agencies

• Ownership of on-site search, with responsibility to analyse usage, disseminate insight to the wider e-commerce team and optimise

• Ownership of on-site merchandising, driving cross-/up-sell to increase UPT and AOV, with responsibility to analyse impact and optimise

• Collaborate with the team on optimising the website customer experience / journey, feeding into decisions on content, functionality and layout across the site (e.g. homepage, navigation, PDP)

• Collaborate with the design team to upload content to the site

• Collaborate with the CRM manager, feeding into the CRM strategy, email planning and segmentation / personalisation from a stock and product perspective



More Responsibilities



• Test and ensure that all the allocated merchandise is live on the site and functional at all times

• Coordinate product information from the buying teams for the product catalogues

• Ensure the correct classifications of product, ensuring all new styles are categorised correctly for the customer

• Track product imagery, copy and stock availability to ensure products are posted live on the website as soon as available in the warehouse

• Responsible for all product uploads and maintenance of catalogue manager including accurate and customer centric product descriptions and images

• Ensure product prices are correct on the live site at all times

• Coordinate and communicate pricing changes to the rest of the team

• Provide weekly sales and returns reports to SelkieSite Improvements

• Work with the Head of Selkie on identifying enhancements and issues.

• Manage AB and multi variant testing, identifying conversion tests and managing Demand ware to implement and analyse

• Manage site navigation, search, categories, filters and product placement by setting merchandising strategy alongside the Head of Ecommerce.

Knowledge, skills and experience:



• Excellent numerical and analytical skills with a commercial drive

• Strong communication skills

• Excellent organisational and project management skills

• In depth technical experience with brand e-commerce platforms

• Knowledge of digital marketing channels

• Excellent attention to detail

• Team player and willingness to support the wider team

• Flexible and responsive to change

• Self-motivated, confident and assertive

• Possess a forward thinking working ethic in order to drive the business forward

• Strong attention to detail.

• Work well under pressure to meet tight deadlines and support the business objectives to drive profitability



To apply, please email a resume and cover letter to kim@selkiecollection.com.