Must Read: Can Shein Repair Its Reputation? JVN Launches Hair Care Line

Photo: Justin Chin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Can Shein repair its reputation?

Shein may have an annual revenue of a more than $5 billion, but it doesn't have the best public image. Often viewed as a bully in the fashion industry, online critics frequently condemn the Chinese fast fashion giant for plagiarism and the environmental impacts of its rapid production model. The company's latest marketing effort hopes to repair its reputation by promising to fund emerging designers. Business of Fashion's M.C. Nanda takes a closer look at its redemption campaign and whether any consumers will actually buy into it. {Business of Fashion}

JVN launches hair care line

Jonathan Van Ness has teamed up with Amyris to launch a hair care line that will be sold at Sephora and on its own website. Called JVN, the products are broken out into four ranges: the Complete Collection, which includes a serum, an oil and an air dry cream; the Embody Collection shampoo and conditioner; the Nurture Collection shampoo, conditioner and moisture mask, and the Undamage Collection shampoo and conditioner. The products will be available for purchase on Aug. 31. Prices range from $18 to $28. {WWD}

Sephora celebrates Black beauty with new initiatives

On Wednesday, Sephora unveiled its first-ever Black-owned brands campaign, which showcases the excellence and quality of their products and formulas across all US stores. The beauty retailer will also debut its first Black-Owned Beauty Favorites Kit on Sept. 14 that will include products from Adwoa Beauty, Bread Beauty Supply, Briogeo, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Pat McGrath Labs and Shani Darden Skin Care. {Fashionista inbox}

Robin Givhan on Beyoncé's Tiffany & Co. campaign

All eyes are on Tiffany & Co., or rather Beyoncé for Tiffany & Co., as the jewelry brand rolled out its fall advertising campaign this week. Robin Givhan dissected the image of Beyoncé and Jay-Z in front of a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, writing that it depicts the collision of capitalism with popular culture, race and sex. "It isn't aimed at selling a particular piece of merchandise, but rather the relevance and importance of the brand itself. But mostly what it's selling is the Carters. And they are selling the glories of wealth, specifically to Black and Brown people," Givhan writes. "Tiffany wants a lot. The Carters are giving them a little. The rich narrative belongs to Beyoncé and Jay-Z. They're not sharing their cultural wealth." {Washington Post}

Alexis Bittar regains ownership of brand

New York based jewelry designer Alexis Bittar will return to his role as Creative Director and founder of his namesake collection, regaining complete ownership of his company from Brooks Brothers. The designer re-acquired his label in the wake of Brooks Brothers' bankruptcy last year in a nearly $3 million deal. Now he has plans to revive both the label and his name, starting with a new collection and an ambitious retail expansion plan that includes fives stores in New York. {Fashionista inbox}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.