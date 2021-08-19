Pearl Jewelry Has Never Looked Cooler

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Pearls have seen a massive resurgence over the past few years, thanks to a unique combination of influential figures — from politics to music to TikTok — putting them front and center and, in turn, renewing interest in this category of jewelry.

Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn into office wearing her signature pearl necklace — this time by Wilfredo Rosado — and women across the country watching wore their own pearls in support. Harry Styles has, too, made the elegant accessory a key part of his wardrobe. Just last week, Rihanna went grocery shopping with a version of TikTok's favorite Vivienne Westwood pearl choker around her neck.

These aren't necessarily the classic, polished pearls you might've clutched back in the day: Nowadays, there's a variety of styles, from the traditional round to irregular freshwater stones, some mixed with hardware or colorful charms to give them an arty, crafty vibe.

If you need proof that the pearl jewelry resurgence is going strong, just look at the street style coming out of Copenhagen Fashion Week, famously an indicator of trends to come: Many stylish showgoers accessorized their colorful 'fits with strands of pearls around their necks (pictured above).

Ahead, you'll find our favorite pearl necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings on the market right now, to accessorize your end-of-summer 'fits and favorite fall knits .

Necklaces

Earrings

Bracelets

Rings

