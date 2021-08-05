16 Luxurious Candles That Aren't Made by Diptyque or Byredo

But they'll still look just as fancy in your home and on your Insta feed.

Photo: Courtesy of Shrine

We love a fancy candle around here. But we also like to discover lesser-known, indie brands doing truly innovative things in the home fragrance space. So while we're big fans of Insta-worthy mainstays from established candle purveyors like Byredo and Diptyque, we decided to round up some alternatives to those oh-so-trendy options.

Not only are these candle brands every bit as luxurious as their more ubiquitous counterparts, but they'll still look just as fancy in your home and on your Insta feed. In the gallery below, find our selection of 16 candles from lesser-known brands, each featuring chic as hell packaging, unique fragrance profiles and innovative concepts (one is even designed to double as a massage oil when melted!). Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

16 Gallery 16 Images

