Giddy Up, It's About to Be a Horse Girl Fall

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Giddy up, because we're speeding into the next season in fashions fit for a cowgirl.

Following a preview of Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection and her subsequent Harper's Bazaar September cover, searches for Western fashion spiked: Lyst reported this week that key terms "cow print" and "rodeo" jumped collectively 64%, and that page views for cowboy hats increased 26%. Even before Bey, we were already living in a summer of yeehaws: Dua Lipa's "Love Again" music video was a suede and animal print ode to glitzy cowgirl style, and cowboy boots have been dominating our feeds as an ubiquitous sandal alternative — especially on models in bikinis.

Perhaps we've turned to chaps and Stetson as way to get back on the sartorial saddle. That, or the popularity of rodeo dressing stems from a desire to have fun with clothes — a childlike dress-up session, if you will. Whatever the case, your pre-sweater weather shopping list will give you something to line dance about. From playful fringe accents to kitschy studded details, there's nothing boring or safe about the Wild West.

Ahead, we've picked our favorite wardrobe must-haves for a Horse Girl Fall, including all the bull-riding essentials like boots and leather trousers, as well as some flashy finds that you might unearth in Dolly Parton's closet.

