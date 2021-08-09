Great Outfits in Fashion History: Solange Knowles's Cape Bridal Jumpsuit

Solange Knowles in Stephane Rolland and Alan Ferguson in New Orleans in 2014. Photo: Josh Brastead/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

With weekends stacked with pandemic postponed weddings, it feels like my social media feed has become a Pinterest board for nuptials, a smorgasbord of lilies, long trains and lace — just a heavy buffet of tulle and brides. It's pretty, but I'm left a little uninspired. Where are the outfit changes? Thankfully, sartorial geniuses like Solange Knowles exist and got married in several, jaw-droppingly good looks worth referencing time and time again.

Beyoncé's super cool sister wore six (!) non-boring ivory outfits to her 2014 marriage festivities in New Orleans. Even though she's since split from Alan Ferguson, every ensemble Knowles wore deserves its own post, especially the cream couture jumpsuit, which she donned to bike to the ceremony. It was a prime example of when a garment perfectly captures the mood of the moment: whimsical, special, subtly risky and clever. Designed by Stéphane Rolland, the bike-friendly jumpsuit featured a cape and a plunging scoop neckline. Knowles paired it with nude sandals and a striking red lip. The main accessory was the bike, which was painted white and decorated with flowers.

If you're feeling inspired to hop on a bike (a Peloton counts) in a couture jumpsuit or a pants suit, shop some bridal-approved options below.

