STONE AND STRAND Is Hiring A Social Media Manager In New York, NY

STONE AND STRAND is a fast growing, women-led online fine jewelry brand of the contemporary customer. We are a young and ambitious company looking to reinvent a stale, conservative (but massive) industry. Style comes first -- but just because we’ve got expensive taste, doesn't mean we have to make expensive jewelry. Ethically sourced and conflict-free, we produce our in-house offering at the same places Fifth Avenue brands do, but crazy mark-ups aren’t really our thing. So you can always expect the most on-point pieces at prices and quality you can’t justify.

Social Media Manager

STONE AND STRAND is seeking an energetic, innovative, results driven Social Media Manager who is excited to lead and execute our organic social media strategy. The position, reporting directly to the VP of Marketing and Branding, will be in charge of increasing the visibility of the brand by developing a creative, eye-catching and on-brand social media presence in tandem with tracking and analyzing results to ensure that we are consistently working to make the biggest impact in the space. The ideal candidate has an innate sense of “brand” and what makes customers fall in love with brands both from a visual and copy storytelling perspective, while being marketing savvy with a results driven mindset.

Responsibilities and Duties:



- Create and manage all organic social media strategies and monthly calendars

- Daily end to end management of all organic social media channels including but not limited to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Pinterest

- Consistent experimentation and hypothesis based testing on new features, channels and content ideas

- Organize and execute social media brand collaborations and giveaways

- Manage all copy writing across social media, paid advertising, email and website

- Constant research of potential new marketing channels, influencer and brand collaborations

- Network and collaborate with local micro influencers on content creation

- Tracking and analyzing social and organic data including but not limited to follower growth and organic website traffic

- Work with the influencer team to research, identify, and maintain influencer relationships

- Conduct competitive research and analysis on products and content marketing strategies as it relates to various brand initiatives

- Trend-mapping and updating the team weekly on the evolving social landscape

- Reply to all public-facing comments and DMs

Minimum Qualifications and Skills:



- 1-2 years experience in social media marketing and/or content creation

- Proven track record of social media growth and strategy execution

- Big picture thinker who can conceptualize ideas with potential for virality and reach while still staying true to brand identity

- Well organized with great time management and prioritization skills

- Outstanding copy writing skills

- Proficiency with Microsoft Office

- Proficiency with Photoshop

- Exceptional level of attention to detail

- Energetic and highly motivated

- Creative, out of the box thinker and storyteller

- Excellent relationship building skills and networking ability

- Must be based in NYC



To apply, please email a cover letter and your resume to melissa@stoneandstrand.com, subject line Social Media Manager.